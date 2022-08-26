Golden Arrow confirms another attack on bus in Cape Town

Four Golden Arrow's buses, as well as private and state vehicles, were petrol-bombed and stoned in the vicinity of Nyanga on Thursday morning, with a bus driver sustaining head injuries.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Service confirmed to Eyewitness News that another one of its vehicles was attacked on Friday morning.

But for the safety of all its staff and passengers, the company said that it would not say where the attack happened.

Four Golden Arrow's buses, as well as private and state vehicles, were petrol-bombed and stoned in the vicinity of Nyanga on Thursday morning, with a bus driver sustaining head injuries.

The violence followed the impounding of Avanza taxis, also known as amaphelas, by municipal law enforcement.

The Western Cape government's described the most recent attacks as unacceptable and purely criminal.

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said that violence would not be tolerated and the safety of commuters will not be compromised.

"The Western Cape govenment will use all available regulatory measures and powers at its disposal to take strong action against anyone who makes themselves guilty of public violence, arson, intimidation or any other criminal acts that impact on the safety and dignity of public transport users and citizens," Mitchell said.

"We must defend the constitutional order and uphold the rights of commuters and other stakeholders. I will not stand by and see this thuggery continue," Mitchell said.

Golden Arrows' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer has also called for action to be taken.

"This brazen violence is unacceptable and we call on the authorities to fulfil their mandate to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers," Dyke-Beyer said.