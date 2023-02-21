Golden Arrow Bus Services denies Santaco's claim of using taxi routes illegally

Golden Arrow Bus Services company stated that they do not use the Bellville to Paarl route.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services has denied claims by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) that it's operating illegally on taxi routes.

The bus company said it doesn't operate on the Bellville to Paarl route.

Golden Arrow Bus Services' spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the route in question was cancelled in December last year.

"Whilst we no longer operate the B97 route, we do operate a separate Wellington to city service which we introduced in December 2020, for which we have all the records permissions and operating permits. We will not cease operating on this route as a result of bullying and false information."

Dyke-Beyer added that the right to movement of commuters is protected by the South African Constitution.

"Public transport is the lifeblood of our economy, and Golden Arrow remains committed to offering Capetonians safety and reliable services. Passengers have the right to choose their preferred mode of transport and to do so without fear and recrimination."