Going back to Protea Village like opening an old wound, says land claimant

CAPE TOWN - One of the 86 claimants who are set to return to their ancestral home in Protea Village near Bishopscourt, says it's too little too late.

The 86 families had been forcibly removed from the area which is nestled between Bishopscourt and Fernwood in Cape Town during apartheid.

After a lengthy land restitution process, the families are now finally on their way back to the village they so fondly remember.

Patrick Smith, 76, grew up in Protea Village until two weeks before his 21st birthday.

That’s when his family was forcibly removed. They ended up in Lotus River.

"When it came, it was very, very traumatic, very sad. It was not a good space in our lives then."

Smith said he welcomed the land restitution but won't be going back to Protea Village once his new home is built.

“Going back there now, I’m saying I’m in it now for the money. I wouldn't go back there. I put in a land claim there, but I wouldn't go back there again."

Smith added that every time he goes back to Protea Village, it is like opening an old wound.