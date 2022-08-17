Godongwana sex harassment claims set to be discussed by ANC integrity commission

An employee at the Kruger National Park lodged a complaint against the minister following a trip he took to the holiday destination with his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - Claims of sexual harassment against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are likely to be a talking point when the African National Congress (ANC)'s integrity commission meets again on Wednesday morning.

The commission meets every week to discuss a number of issues.

It's understood that Godongwana’s matter will come up after accusations against him surfaced several days ago.

The Kruger National Park employee claims that Godongwana violated her while she was giving him a massage in his hotel room.

While the matter is not on the formal agenda, the Integrity Commission’s spokesperson George Mashamba didn’t dismiss the likelihood of it being raised.

Godongwana has denied the accusations.