Godongwana says entering coalitions post 2024 would be a 'nightmare'

SOWETO - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Saturday said the ANC is determined to win the 2024 elections with an outright majority.

He said losing would mean entering into coalitions, which he described as a "nightmare".

Speaking to the business community on the sidelines of the ANC’s 55 national conference at Nasrec, Godongwana said while the party may have scored own goals through state capture, it's still a good organisation.

Godongwana further assured the business community that the ANC was on course to rebuild and renew itself, and to provide the necessary leadership to the country.

“There are people already writing our obituary, who are saying we are going to lose the votes in 2024 and we will be forced into a coalition. My experience of coalitions in local government, they are a nightmare. Now you want to produce that at a national level?”

Godongwana said the ANC was determined to win elections so that it could grow the economy and provide support to the vulnerable.

“Because if we don't, we go into these coalitions that are unreliable and our experience in municipalities is dire.”

Godongwana says the new national executive committee (NEC) will have to reflect on the own goals it's scored, but that it's still committed to serving people.