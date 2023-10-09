Global community must intervene in Israel - Amnesty International SA

This follows what has been described as an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Israel. Hundreds have been killed on both sides, with scores more left injured in the territorial conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International South Africa has called for the global community to step in as the war between Israel and Palestine reaches boiling point.

The ongoing war between Israel and Palestine is among a string of other global conflicts.

The fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip has again divided opinions on who should be held liable for the war that has seen civilians caught in the crossfire.



The US has openly backed Israel, while some South African leaders have pledged solidarity with Palestine.

Spokesperson for Amnesty International South Africa, Genevieve Quintal, said that both Israel and Palestine were guilty of human rights violations.



"It is against international law to kill civilians. It is a war crime, so both Israel and the Palestinian armed groups in Gaza are guilty of that in this instance."

Quintal has called for global leaders to intervene and help find a solution to limit the impact on civilians.