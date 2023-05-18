Gift of the Givers to unveil new medical stores facility at Charlotte Maxeke

The upgrade of the facility that caught fire in 2021 cost at least R60 million. The humanitarian organisation has declared it the largest such space in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is expected to unveil a new, multimillion-rand medical stores facility at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Thursday.

In 2021, the stores facility caught fire, causing a major setback to the academic hospital's running efficiency.

Gift of the Givers donated R60 million for the upgrade, and 25 months later declared it the largest built medical stores facility in the country.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla, alongside other Gauteng officials is expected to be at the unveiling.

“The Minister of Health, the Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and the MEC for Health will all be in attendance, with a huge delegation from the Health Department and CEOs from several companies,” said Gift of the Giver's Imtiaz Sooliman.

“We look forward to this being the stepping stone to a better partnership with the Department of Health to bring ease to the suffering people of South Africa.”