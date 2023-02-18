Gift of the Givers returns from Turkiye relief mission

The group landed at the Cape Town International Airport, to visibly emotional friends and family.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers volunteers arrived back in South Africa on Saturday, following a 10-day relief effort mission in Turkiye.

Over 45,000 people died after an earthquake that measured 7.8 on the magnitude scale hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this month. This was followed by another quake, measuring 7.6, less than 12 hours later, with multiple aftershocks since.

Gift of the Givers joined relief teams from around the globe, who also heeded the call to help the tragedy-stricken region.

The volunteers told stories of sadness and loss, but also praised the people of Turkiye for their hospitality, despite what they were experiencing.