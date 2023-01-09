Go

Gift of the Givers office burgled, suspects caught

The organisation's Ali Sablay says laptops, TV sets, and donations for fire victims were stolen.

Gift of the Givers volunteers at the scene of a fire at an informal settlement on 1 January 2023. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook
09 January 2023 17:59

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation - Gift of the Givers - has confirmed that its office in Penlyn Estate in Cape Town had been broken into.

Earlier, police told Eyewitness News that no arrests had been made yet.

However, Sablay says he's just received confirmation that a few suspects have been arrested.

"I just received a call from the South African Police Services now, all credit due to community members who heard about the break-in. They have made some arrests, and they've arrested a number of people. Some stolen items were found", said Sablay.

