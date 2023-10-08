Gift of the Givers assists SANDF officers after massive veld blaze

The Gift of the Givers is dispatching aid to 1300 SANDF officials affected by a fire in Lohatla. Six officers were killed in the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Gift of the Givers teams are making their way to the Northern Cape to offer aid to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who lost their belongings in a devastating fire.

The blaze that claimed the lives of six officers took place on Friday, sweeping through the army's training centre at Lohatla.

The humanitarian agency said its offering assistance to 1300 officers, who have been left without food or clothing.

"The SANDF made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets. Gift of the Givers teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested whilst team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey,” said the organisation’s founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.