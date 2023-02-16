Getting whistleblowers' jobs back no easy task, says NLC commissioner

Jodi Scholtz said that the future of former employees who blew the lid on corruption at the NLC needs to be given careful consideration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commissioner of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), Jodi Scholtz, said that it would be difficult to give jobs back to the whistleblowers that reported on corruption, and refused to be part of theft at the organisation.

Former employees at the commission penned a letter to the newly elected commissioner, who has been trying to reverse years of large-scale looting of lottery money.

READ: Situation at NLC worse than we imagined - Pityana

Scholtz said that she met with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to discuss the way forward, but the future of whistleblowers still needed to be given careful consideration.

“The jobs, unfortunately, that they’ve have been taken by others and it’s not just as easy as saying that they can come back to the NLC because there are only so many vacant positions that we have.”

However, she said that there needed to be a plan for the whistleblowers.

“As these whistleblowers have correctly said, their lives have been ruined and we have to take that responsibility forward as we’re crafting this response.”

Scholtz added that the mistakes of the past could not be repeated.

READ: Lotteries fraud: Mafokate denies all 'damaging' accusations levelled against him

“The board has approved new, sort of, integrity testing tools and in my discussions with the SIU, they’ve provided a few solutions for us. So, I’m hoping in the next six weeks, or so, that we’ll be able to finalise the procurement processes around those and then start rolling that out.”