German anti-racism body quits X over 'rise in hate speech'

Hateful comments and disinformation had "increased particularly" since Elon Musk took over ownership of the platform last year, FADA wrote on X.

This combination of pictures created on October 10, 2023, shows (L) SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on 16 June 2023 and (R) the new Twitter logo rebranded as X, pictured on a screen in Paris on 24 July 2023. Picture: AFP
11 October 2023 12:41

FRANKFURT - Germany's federal anti-discrimination agency (FADA) said Wednesday it was quitting X, formerly known as Twitter, because of "an enormous rise" in hate speech.

"Due to the enormous increase in trans and queer hostility, racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism and other misanthropic content, in our opinion, X is no longer an acceptable environment" for a public body, it said.

Previously blocked far-right accounts have been reactivated and the option to buy verification ticks has allowed "troll factories" to increase their reach and spread propaganda, FADA added.

More than 160 rabbis, artists and leaders of Jewish organisations had recently called out the growing anti-Semitic discourse on X, FADA noted.

The agency urged Germany's ministries and other public bodies to "ask themselves whether it is still acceptable to remain" on X.

