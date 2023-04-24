Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking

Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - Gerhard Ackerman has been convicted in the Johannesburg High Court of more than 700 counts including rape, attempted murder, sex trafficking, and sex exploitation of children.

BREAKING: #GerhardAckerman has been convicted of hundreds of counts including rape, sexual exploitation, sexual grooming, unlawful possession of child porn, sexual exploitation and attempted murder for handing a 14 year old to be raped by an HIV+ Paul Kennedy. @ewnreporter https://t.co/dQlPEmNRq6 ' Kgomotso🌸 (@motso_modise) April 24, 2023

The 52-year-old was charged with over 730 counts.

Judge Mahomed Ismail read his judgment for an hour and a half on Monday, giving explicit details of some of Ackerman’s gruesome crimes.

Judge Ismail detailed how Ackerman targeted the boys, some as young as 14, exploiting them.

The judge acquitted Ackerman of some duplicate charges, and others where evidence by victims was not lead.

The matter has been postponed to 18 July for a psychologist’s reports to be presented to court.