George woman accused of trafficking four women to spend festive season in jail

Nontobeko Mathunjwa was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trafficking the women after they were found by a Serious Organised Crime Investigation team at a residential complex that she’s allegedly the caretaker for.

CAPE TOWN - A woman in George, in the Western Cape, who was arrested in connection with a case of trafficking in persons, will spend the festive season behind bars.

Nontobeko Mathunjwa was arrested over the weekend and appeared in the George Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Hawks last week received information about three young girls who were trafficked inside a shipping container from West Africa into South Africa a few months ago.

It's alleged they were given fake passports, and information suggested that the girls, who were advertised on an escort website, were being kept at a residential complex in George.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said it's alleged the suspect was the caretaker of the premises.

"The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team conducted a search at the premises. They found four females, whom the Hawks suspected to have been trafficked.

"The victims, who are between the ages of 21 and 47, were rescued and kept in a place of safety after they were taken for medical assessment."

The 34-year-old woman is remanded in custody and the matter has been postponed to 22 January for a formal bail application.