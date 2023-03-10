George mayor Leon van Wyk reveals plans to make town load shedding-resistant

During a weekly Digicon on the country’s energy crisis, Van Wyk laid out his plans to protect residents from first four stages of load shedding over the next few years.

CAPE TOWN - George mayor Leon van Wyk says his municipality has plans to shield residents from the first four stages of load shedding over the next two years.

Van Wyk revealed his plans for the town to become energy resilient.

He was speaking during a weekly Digicon on energy hosted by Premier Alan Winde on Thursday.

Van Wyk said in the next year, they woud build two solar plants to protect the town's people from four stages of load shedding.

He said a bigger solar plant to help protect George from higher levels of power cuts was also earmarked for the end of 2025.

"What we want to try and do there is to implement as much as possible within the forthcoming budget to deal with this plant, and if we can put that in place, then we should be able to be exempt from stages 1 to stage 4 by December 2025."