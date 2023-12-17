George caretaker set to appear in court Monday on human trafficking charges

The Hawks said the 34-year-old suspect was nabbed on Saturday in George. The victims - three women were allegedly smuggled into South Africa through a shipping container three months ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention in the Western Cape arrested a 34-year-old suspect for alleged trafficking in persons.

The Hawks said the suspect was nabbed on Saturday in George after three women were allegedly trafficked from West Africa to South Africa.

The victims are between the ages of 21 and 47.

According to the Directorate, the women were smuggled into the country through a shipping container three months ago.

They were found at a residential complex in George.

"The victims who are between the ages of 21 and 47 were rescued and kept in a place of safety after they were taken for medical assessment. The suspect, who is allegedly the caretaker on the premises [George property], was arrested and is expected to appear at George Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 December 2023," Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi said.