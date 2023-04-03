Generator noise complaints more than tripled in the last year, says CoCT

The City of Cape Town said that it received nearly 200 generator noise complaints between February last year and February this year.

CAPE TOWN - As the country continues to grapple with rolling power cuts the City of Cape Town says generator noise complaints have more than tripled in the past year alone.

Many homes and businesses have been forced to rely on alternative power sources with Eskom’s outages lasting for up to four hours at a time.

While some of us are perhaps used to the humming and drumming of a generator during ongoing power cuts others are finding it intolerable.

With winter approaching and no sign that the energy crisis will be solved overnight residents are being advised to be mindful of the guidelines around the use of the sometimes-deafening device.

Because it's not going away anytime soon.