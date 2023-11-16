GDE probe into learner death finds due process not followed in bullying incident

The Gauteng Education Department held a media briefing at Khehlekile Primary School on Thursday to release a report and its recommendations on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation into the death of 12-year-old Khehlekile Primary School learner, Sibusiso Mbatha, has found that due processes were not followed by the school when he reported a bullying incident.

The Gauteng Education Department held a media briefing at the school earlier on Thursday to release a report and its recommendations on the matter.

Mbatha took his own life at his family home last month.

READ: GDE appoints independent firm to probe East Rand learner's death

He also left a WhatsApp message on his mother's phone alleging that his decision was a result of bullying.

Rathanga Attorneys, the law firm that has been appointed to investigate the incident, said that while Mbatha reported the matter to the school's deputy principal, there was no record of it.

"There is substance and merit in the complaints that the deputy principal incited and contributed to the incident itself. I must also mention that when the incident happened, there was no post-care in terms of when the child was released from school to home," said attorney, Baitseng Rathanga.