Gcaleka reiterates she did not interfere with Phala Phala investigation

Kholeka Gcaleka has been leading the Office of the Public Protector in an acting capacity for over year.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has, once again, found herself defending her handling of the Phala Phala probe during her interview in Parliament to become the permanent head the Chapter 9 institution.

Gcaleka stood her ground that her investigation and the findings she made that cleared the president of any ethical wrongdoing - were within the ambit of her office.

She was the eighth and final candidate to be interviewed.

Political parties across the board have quizzed her about the Phala Phala investigation into the president’s farming business.

"We came to the conclusion that it is, in fact, a financial interest and not paid work," she said on Thursday.

Gcaleka said she did not interfere with the investigation, which had already started when she took charge of the office.

"I made sure that I take the necessary steps to ensure there’s independence, there’s impartiality in the matter and the matter is being dealt with, without any prejudice to any party."

She reiterated that she was not in a position to make any findings in respect of the possession and theft of the money from the president’s farm.