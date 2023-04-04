Gauteng the biggest contributor to 2022/23 tax revenue collection – Sars

Gauteng accounted for 58% of the revenue service's all-time high net collection of R1.69 trillion for the 2022/23 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said Gauteng remained the biggest contributor to improved revenue collection as the tax authority records an all-time high in its figures.

Sars posted a gross of R2 trillion in revenue collection for the 2022/23 financial year.

Net revenue collection came in at R1.69 trillion after Sars refunded more than R380 billion to taxpayers, despite economic headwinds, including the dire impact of load shedding.

Sars said Gauteng accounted for a lion’s share of revenue collection, bringing in 58%.

This was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 18%, and the Western Cape with more than 15%.

The Northern Cape recorded revenue collection of 0.5% - the lowest among the nine provinces.

When looking at the contribution by sector, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the finance, insurance, real estate, and business service contributed the most.

"Finance increased by R50 billion, 9.6% year-on-year to R572 billion, or 34% of our revenue comes from the finance sector."

While all the tax types showed some improvement, Kieswetter said that personal income tax showed the most.

Ninety percent of all tax is pumped into government's fiscus framework.

Kieswetter said Sars would work around the clock to further strengthen compliance, in order to help improve the fiscus.

READ: Kieswetter: Sars making steady progress clamping down on tax fraudsters