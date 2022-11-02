Gauteng's water infrastructure still a concern despite restrictions being lifted

The water utility was forced to implement restrictions after high consumption and rolling power cuts crippled its pumping systems. Heavy rains and cooler temperatures have helped alleviate the situation but residents fear that the restrictions could happen again.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are still concerned about the province’s ailing water infrastructure despite restrictions now being lifted.

After weeks of water supply struggles, Rand Water has announced the removal of water restrictions across three metropolitans in Gauteng effective immediately.

As the country faced rolling power cuts, the water utility said its pumping systems battled.

Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo: "Rand Water systems have stabilised and increased from 30% to above 60%. The stabilisation of the systems has been a joint and collaborative effort by Rand Water and the three metros."

The South African Weather Service says the recent rains have helped stabilise the water systems.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng: "There's a better chance of rainfall expected across Gauteng. We're expecting 60% scattered showers and thundershowers."

With power cuts set to continue, Rand Water has been looking at ways to keep its pumping system active so that reservoirs remain full.