Gauteng residents urged to brace for cold dip from Wednesday until Friday

The chilly weather conditions, which hit parts of the province from Wednesday, are expected to last until Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services have warned Gauteng residents to brace themselves for a cold dip.

The chilly weather conditions, which hit parts of the province from Wednesday, are expected to last until Friday.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services has forecast a drop in temperatures in Joburg, to an overnight low of 11 degrees.

Joburg Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to take extra caution when using heating devices, as the cold weather sets in.

“We just want to encourage all the residents to continue looking after all heating devices and not to leave them unattended,” Mulaudzi said.