Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti.

Officials confirmed the news of his passing earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.

Agliotti was found guilty of dealing in drugs in 2007, and received a suspended sentence.

He was also the main suspect in the murder of mining magnate Brett Kebble, for which he was acquitted.

He also testified against late former police commissioner Jackie Selebi in his corruption trial, admitting to bribing him.

"Police can confirm that an inquest docket has been opened at Douglasdale Police Station. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.