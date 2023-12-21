Gauteng police arrest hundreds of illegal miners around Boksburg

Police descended on an illegal mining operation in Primrose, arresting over 100 people and continued with their operations in the Angelo informal settlement, which is notorious for harbouring zama zamas.

BOKSBURG - Police have arrested hundreds of illegal miners in operations around Boksburg.

However, there are concerns that many will find their way back into the country.

On Wednesday, police descended on an illegal mining operation in Primrose, arresting over 100 people.

The majority of those in custody are suspected of being in the country illegally.

On Thursday, police continued with their operations in the Angelo informal settlement, which is notorious for harbouring zama zamas.

The Angelo informal settlement is clearly a hub for illegal mining. TCG pic.twitter.com/tEG2fBHN1c ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2023

Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni said illegal mining is not just a policing issue.

“When catch illegal immigrants, like now, we have over 50 illegal immigrants. We want to see them being processed and after being processed, the deportation process must no take long.”

Head of Ekurhuleni metro police, Jabulani Mapiyeye said the mushrooming of informal settlements in the city has led to an increase in crime.

“It is a problem when we are having with a large number of foreign nationals especially in the informal settlements because some of the roads are not easy to reach in those areas. So you need proper vehicles and equipment like drones to access those places.”