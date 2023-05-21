Gauteng online applications for Grades 1 and 8 open 15 June

MEC Matome Chiloane assured parents that the portal has been improved, and the system’s capacity has been increased to improve its ability to process multiple applications at the same time.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2024 online application period for grades one and eight pupils will be open from 15 June until 14 July, the Gauteng Education Department has announced.

Established to make the application process easier and to limit the number of walk-in applications, the system has had several issues since its launch.

MEC Matome Chiloane assured parents that the portal has been improved.

He said the system’s capacity has been increased to improve its ability to process multiple applications at the same time.

“Annually we do assessments of the system and identify areas that we need to improve - and the areas vary, that is why we know that this system this year will be better and will operate better than it did last year," he said.