Gauteng mayors must play an active role in solving water crisis - Ntshavheni

The province has been struggling with water supply in several municipalities in recent months, which has led to taps running dry for weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Gauteng mayors should play an active role in solving the water crisis in the province.

Ntshaveni was questioned at a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday about reports that Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is not turning up for crisis meetings.

She said municipalities need the assistance of the Department of Water and Sanitation to fix the problem, not the other way around.

“We must indicate, even in the absence of the Mayor of Johannesburg, Joburg Water has been part of the meetings with the Minister of Water and Sanitation. And it’s not what the minister requires assistance with from the cities, it’s what the cities require assistance with from the Department of Water of Sanitation.”

Ntshaveni said the water losses experienced by municipalities are far higher than those recorded by Rand Water because damaged infrastructure is not being attended to.