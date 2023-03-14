Gauteng lowered standards in appointing hospital CEOs - Health Ombud

While reflecting on the performance of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said that it seemed that the standards of appointing hospital CEOs in Gauteng were rather lax.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said that Gauteng was the only province that had lowered its standards for candidates fit to be hospital CEO.

Makgoba delivered his report into the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Complaints on hygiene, infrastructure and lack of beds at the facility were lodged, resulting in an investigation by the ombud last year.

Some of the complaints were from paediatrician, Tim de Maayer, who wrote an open letter detailing the lack of machinery, and water and sanitation, which he said contributed to the deaths of children.

On Tuesday, the ombud recommended a disciplinary inquiry into hospital CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi.

For the years 2021 and 2022, an investigation by the health ombudsman revealed that there were 99 days that Mkabayi did not report for duty and could not account for.

While reflecting on Mkabayi’s performance, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said that it seemed that the standards of appointing hospital CEOs in Gauteng were rather lax.

"What was even worse was that when we looked at the choices of the CEOs, the selection committee and the employer didn't even seem to read what the referees' report had said, the competency tests had said, they just seemed to ignore that to chose somebody."

He said that it seemed that the province had a problem in choosing CEOs.

Dr Mkabayi has been moved to the Gauteng Health Department's provincial office where Makgoba said that she should be stablised and supported.