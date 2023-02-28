Gauteng Health MEC calls on families to look for missing relatives at mortuaries

Provincial Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko calls on families to claim their relatives due to the high number of unclaimed or unidentified bodies in mortuaries.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Health Department says there are 938 unclaimed and unidentified bodies 11 eleven forensic pathology service mortuaries in the province.

These include facilities in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Germiston, Diepkloof and Ga-Rankuwa.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that it was concerning that the number of unclaimed and unidentified bodies was increasing by the day.

She's called on families who've been searching for missing relatives to visit mortuaries.

The department's Motalatale Modiba: "We're making this call because if we have a body that is unidentified or that is unclaimed within 30 days where we've made public calls for those particular bodies, the law allows us to be able to give those bodies a pauper's burial. We know that many families would want to find closure therefore, we're calling on them to present yourself."

Modiba said that in order to identify a body, the person would need to be in possession of his or her own ID and the ID or birth certificate of the deceased or missing person.

"And you are able to check if your loved one is here, we have to within 30 days. If we can't identify or no one comes to claim a particular body, we, unfortunately, have to give them a pauper's burial because we can only keep these bodies for so long in our facilities."