Gauteng Health Dept urges parents to vaccinate children against measles

The province has ramped up its vaccination programme following the measles outbreak across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will join an immunisation drive in Soshanguve on Thursday, as Gauteng continues its measles campaign.

Nkomo-Ralehoko will be at the Padisago Primary School, as the province ramps up its vaccination programme, following the outbreak of measles across the country.

Gauteng has recorded 15 cases since October last year.

The immunisation programme is targeted at children between ages of six months and 15 years old.

The department said over 43 000 children have been immunised in the province since the start of the campaign.

"The aim is to ensure that as many children as possible who are eligible for immunisation get to be immunised against measles," said departmental spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.

Modiba added that vaccines are also available at health facilities in various communities in the province.



The department is urging parents to vaccinate their children against measles.