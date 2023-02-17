Gauteng Health Dept releases unplaced medical students from their contracts

A number of medical graduates with bursaries have still not been placed and are sitting at home. Many are unable to do the required community service and are afraid of having to pay back their bursaries if they work elsewhere.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has assured medical students who cannot be placed at state hospitals that they were released from their obligations and could seek employment in the private sector.

Deputy director-general for corporate services at the Gauteng Health Department, Basani Baloyi, admitted to 702's Bongani Bingwa that out of a group of 60, most haven't been placed.

She said that due to budgetary constraints, the students could not be accommodated at state facilities.

"We have said that if we cannot place them, they are released. They cannot stay with us and we not even going to demand the money from them. We'll release them from their contracts. If they come to us and say 'I have been appointed at Milpark Hospital', we'll be happy because they'll still be saving the country."