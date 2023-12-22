Gauteng Health Dept moving swiftly to repair Tshwane facilities damaged by storm

On Tuesday night, heavy rains damaged several primary healthcare facilities in the capital, including the Odi District Hospital in Mabopane, where a ceiling collapsed and some wards were flooded.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said they were moving with speed to try and repair the damage caused to a number of their Tshwane facilities this week.

On Tuesday night, heavy rains damaged several primary healthcare facilities in the capital, including the Odi District Hospital in Mabopane, where a ceiling collapsed and some wards were flooded.

There was also damage to the roofs and ceilings at Sedilega Clinic, Block TT Clinic, and KT Mutubatse Clinic.

However, no one was injured, and Modiba said the facilities have been able to continue their operations since then.

"The good news is even with this damage, we were able to clear the areas and ensure that services continued the following day, so there were no services that had to be stopped because of this."

Modiba said contractors were already on site.

"They are already waiting on fixing the roof, putting on new roofs, and also new ceilings. We’re trying to move with speed, given that it looks like we might be having a rainy Christmas.

"They’re trying to work as quickly as possible just to ensure we’re able to put new roofs and fix the ceilings at least before the end of this month so that the facilities can continue to work uninterrupted."