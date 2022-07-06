Gauteng Health Dept calls on SAPS to intensify probe into Maxeke Hospital fire

The call comes after a fire broke out at one the parking lots at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has called on law enforcement to intensify its probe into hospital fires.

An investigation into matter is under way.

Last year, a massive fire at the hospital led to several parts of the building - including the trauma unit - being badly affected.

The smell of smoke still hangs in the air in the parking lot where the fire broke out on Tuesday night.

The same spot was affected by a fire that gutted the hospital last year and has been under construction.

Meanwhile, hospital staff are still using a section of this parking lot just metres away.

Gauteng health's head of communication Motalatale Modiba said at this stage, they had more questions than answers.

Parts of the hospital still bears black smoke stains and more than one year later, police are yet release their findings.