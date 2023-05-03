Gauteng govt worried over rapid growth of illegal liquor businesses in townships

Economic development MEC Tasneem Motara raised this concern to the liquor board and alcohol traders in Roodepoort, saying that illegal outlets had become hotspots for crime and violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has raised concerns about the rapid growth of liquor businesses operating illegally in townships.

Economic development MEC Tasneem Motara raised this concern to the liquor board and alcohol traders in Roodepoort.

Economic Development MEC, Tasneem Motara, has raised concern over liquor traders operating without the adequate licenses. AR pic.twitter.com/I41jDTAEC0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023

They gathered there on Wednesday to discuss issues faced by the industry.

Motara said that illegal outlets had become hotspots for crime and violence.

"We have to look at complying with the conditions of licences and also enforcing the regulation. We also have to look at the environment of monitoring and compliance but also look at what are some of the tools that can be used to report conventions in the trading environment."