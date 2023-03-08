Gauteng education MEC to visit school where bookshelf collapse killed toddler

MEC Matome Chiloane said his visit will be to understand the circumstances that lead to the death of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele at Little Ashford pre-school in Bedfordview on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane is expected to visit Little Ashford pre-school in Bedfordview on Wednesday morning, following the death of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele.

Mokhele was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after a bookshelf collapsed on him.

The family was initially told that the toddler was in one of the classrooms during snack time when he reached over to a nearby bookshelf leaning against the wall.

The school said the large structure caved in on the boy, resulting in fatal injuries.

While investigations were still underway, it was understood that CCTV footage seen by the family corroborated the account.

Though the school refused to speak, provincial Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that Chiloane wanted answers.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the family, friends and the schooling community. The MEC [will] visit the centre just to understand the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.”