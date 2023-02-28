Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane urges residents to help decrease school violence

The MEC’s comments came after two separate stabbings at Dinokaneng Secondary School in Sebokeng last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, has called on the province's people to work with him to bring down violence levels.

Chiloane was speaking at the Dinokaneng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday following two separate stabbings last week.

It's understood that a grade 10 pupil was stabbed to death by another learner during a fight outside the school premises on Thursday.

READ: Lessons suspended at a Sebokeng school following fatal stabbing of pupil

A day earlier, a grade 11 boy from the same school was stabbed during a fight at a local sports ground and is currently in hospital.

"We know where we have our problems, so we will be beefing up security in those schools, definitely first thing. Visiting schools randomly searching those learners, [we even] find very dangerous weapons including a firearm, including knives, including machetes and that shows the situations that are in our communities. Our children are vulnerable."