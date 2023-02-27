Gauteng education department battles to root out gang violence at schools

A grade 10 pupil was stabbed, allegedly by a fellow learner at Dinokaneng Secondary School.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department is battling to root out violence within schools as high levels of gangsterism and crime remains rife in those areas.

READ:

Executive council member Matome Chiloane visited Dinokaneng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday after a grade 10 pupil was stabbed outside the school's premises last week. The child was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

This is the second stabbing at the school in an area reported to be riddled with gang violence. Chiloane said it was becoming increasingly difficult for the department to deal with violence outside school premises.

"These incidences are happening because of what is happening in the communities. So the communities must come on board and really come into the school. I gave an example in the Duduza area, where the local leadership and [community policing forum] are working together visiting schools, randomly searching the learners and they were able to find very dangerous weapons".