Psychological support for alleged teen rapists

Two teens are accused of taking a 15-year-old girl to a private park at a residential estate in Midrand where they allegedly gang-raped her.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has offered psychological support to teenage boys accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

The state has withdrawn charges against one of them - following their first appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They were arrested after the incident went viral on social media.

They are accused of taking a 15-year-old girl to a private park at a residential estate in Midrand on Sunday where they allegedly gang-raped her.

While the victim is already receiving counselling the Gauteng Education Department said because this case involves minors the alleged rapists will also receive psychological assistance.

Their pictures have been circulating on social media and reports suggest they have received countless threats.

Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona said it is important the suspects are also considered during this process.

" You can imagine when one spends the night in incarceration and the following day the case is withdrawn. You can imagine what one is going through. So that is why as a department, we won't take sides."

Meanwhile, the victim's sister told Eyewitness News the family desperately wants justice for the teenager.