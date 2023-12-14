Gauteng crime prevention wardens' powers limited, clarifies Justice Ministry

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola recently granted the peace officers the same status as provincial traffic officers. This amid a fierce debate over the legitimacy of the crime prevention wardens, also known as 'amaPanyaza'.

JOHANNESBURG - Some political parties and civil society groups are planning on challenging the new legal status afforded to Gauteng crime prevention wardens.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has granted the peace officers the same status as provincial traffic officers.

The 6,000 young women and men were deployed by Premier Panyaza Lesufi across the province to fight crime.

There has been a fierce debate over the legitimacy of the wardens since Lesufi released them earlier in 2023.

It's believed some of them are performing tasks that go beyond their scope of duty, such as signing affidavits at police stations.

There have been allegations that the peace officers are beating up residents in some communities.

Lamola's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said the group's wide-ranging new powers are limited.

"Where the public is confused is that they had an expectation that these people would be at the same level as the South African Police Service - entering and searching properties, investigating crimes which is not something our constitution allows - that is strictly a national competency."

Civil society organisation, Accountability Now, said Lamola's move was likely informed by Lesufi's recent scathing attack on a minister who did not recognise the crime wardens.

The organisation's Paul Hoffman: "The minister is trying to make peace between the premier of Gauteng, who went and tried to do something way above his pay grade, and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele, who is having nothing to do with the crime wardens and amaPanyaza as they are called."

ActionSA and political newcomers, Xiluva, said Lamola's announcement was an attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) to justify the wardens' presence within communities.