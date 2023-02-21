Gauteng ANC says it's not abandoning Eskom with its plans for solar farm

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Monday that the provincial government would be building a R1.2 billion solar farm in Merafong this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said that it was not abandoning Eskom with its plans of building its own solar farm.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Monday that the provincial government would be building a R1.2 billion solar farm in Merafong this year.

ANC member of provincial legislature, Fasiha Hassan, said that there was enough private and international funding for renewables that the government can tap into to fund the project.

"Whether it is, solar power, wind power or whatever it is in the supply chain process, how many South Africans, how many young people, how many women, how many people living with disabilities, how many of those people are being empowered along that supply chain and that’s where we need to focus our energies. I am less worried about the funding and more worried about getting it spent in the right places."

Meanwhile, ANC’s provincial secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, said that the province could not afford to wait for the time it would take to improve Eskom and get it back to working efficiently.

"As a province, we are accepting our position and where we are and what we want to do is nothing else but make sure that our people have their lights, our people are working, they are going to the work, businesses are open, that’s our interest right now... hospital patients there are not in danger because of electricity issues."