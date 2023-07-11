Gauteng ANC's Lesufi warns partner parties over coalition arrangements

Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said that the ANC would not allow other parties to take advantage of the coalition arrangements.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has sent a strong warning to parties that govern with the ANC at local government.

He said that the ANC would not allow other parties to take advantage of the coalition arrangements.

Lesufi was speaking at the ANC's local government summit currently underway in Boksburg.

At the centre of the summit will be how the ANC plans to retain support of the electorate, as well as the coalition arrangements that are in place across the province.

Tensions between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC in Ekurhuleni have been simmering for a while now.

The two parties are not seeing eye-to-eye on how to govern the metro.

This and other issues around coalition arrangements are some of the topics that will be part of the agenda at the two-day local government summit.

But Lesufi has told delegates attending the summit that, if some arrangements are not working, the ANC must step back.

"Those that are in coalition with us must not think that we will watch when they corrupt our municipalities and do wrong things in our municipalities. We will reach a stage where, singa isusa noma inini."

Lesufi, however, said that the ANC would continue to do all it can to keep the Democratic Alliance (DA) from running municipalities in Gauteng.