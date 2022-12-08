Gatesville kidnapping: Community left in shock after child porn charges added

Gatesville residents and relatives of an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped from the suburb, are in shock after new charges of child pornography were brought against the seven men accused of the child's abduction.

They stepped into the dock of the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after police arrested them and rescued the child from a shack in Khayelitsha last month nearly two weeks after she was taken from her scholar transport vehicle.

Initially, the seven accused only faced charges of kidnapping and extortion.

But now, the court heard that the men have also been charged under the contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act, as well as child pornography.

They also face a charge under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for their affiliation with a gang.

Family friend, Imdaad Harris, struggled to find words for reporters asking about these new charges.

"I don't want to speak because it is disturbing. The charges are sickening," Harris said.

The case is back on the court roll next week for lawyers to come on board for three of the accused.

Only then can a date be set for their bail applications.