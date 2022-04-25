Gas poisoning can be deadly. Here's how to keep your family safe this winter

Qama Qukula | Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Dr. Cindy Stephen from the Red Cross Children's Hospital's Poisons Information Centre.

- Gas leaks and carbon monoxide poisoning can be very dangerous.

- Medical expert Dr Cindy Stephen says good ventilation in the home is crucial when using LPG gas or burning other fuels.

- Climate scientist and social entrepreneur Ndoni Mcunu recently died during a suspected gas leak while on holiday near Krugersdorp.

Gas poisoning can cause illness, injury, or even death.

The recent death of climate scientist and social entrepreneur, Ndoni Mcunu, has highlighted the dangers of gas exposure in enclosed spaces.

Mcunu and her friend, S'phumelele Mnomiya, died after a suspected gas leak occurred during a holiday trip to the Cradle of Humankind.

Dr Cindy Stephen, the director of the Red Cross Children's Hospital's Poisons Information Centre, says gas poisoning can occur from exposure to an LPG gas leak or from carbon monoxide which is emitted when various fuels burn, including paraffin.

Dr Stephen says exposure to gas or carbon monoxide in an enclosed space can be deadly and "very disastrous".

She says there are also chronic side effects from exposure to smaller amounts of gas over time.

Symptoms of gas poisoning can include breathing difficulties, headaches, dizziness, fatigue or drowsiness, feeling lightheaded, or experiencing flu-like symptoms.

While an LPG gas can often be detected due to its distinctive smell, Dr Stephen says carbon monoxide is tricky because it is oudourless.

The medical expert says deaths due to gas exposure are more prevalent during the winter period as more people use heating appliances in their homes.

Every year during winter, we have deaths reported to us or people getting very sick where they brought in some kind of heater... and they can die from carbon monoxide poisoning. Dr Cindy Stephen, Director - Poisons Information Centre at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

Here are some safety tips to avoid gas poisoning:

Make sure you have good ventilation in your home. Open a window or leave a door ajar



Turn off your heating devices before going to sleep.



Double-check that your heating appliances are working correctly as they require regular maintenance.



Although LPG gas is a really good energy source, there are distinct dangers associated with it. Dr Cindy Stephen, Director - Poisons Information Centre at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

If it leaks, the gas leak displaces oxygen in the air and so if we are exposed to that in a closed environment we start to not be able to get oxygen to our tissues and our organs... If the concentration gets very high, one starts to lose consciousness and collapse. Dr Cindy Stephen, Director - Poisons Information Centre at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

LPG gas can also cause some serious and potentially fatal heart rhythm problems that can cause the heart to stop. Dr Cindy Stephen, Director - Poisons Information Centre at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

