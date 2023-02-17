GALLERY: memorial service of Kiernan Jarryd 'AKA' Forbes

Members of the Megacy could be seen waiting patiently to make their way into the venue of the SupeMega's memorial service.

JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends and fans descended on the Sandton Convention Centre to remember and celebrate the life of the late renowned South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd 'AKA' Forbes on Friday 17 February 2023 - which marks exactly a week since the artist was gunned down.

Those who wanted to attend the service had the opportunity to acquire complimentary tickets online.

But capacity constraints saw 100s locked out of the venue.

Prominent industry names include Oskido, DJ Tira, JR, Yanga Chief, Sizwe Dhlomo, Nomuzi Moozlie Mabena and Kabelo Mabalane attended to pay homage to the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

The Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, also graced the memorial service of SuperMega.