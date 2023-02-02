GALLERY: Irate South Africans gather to protest against load shedding

Civil society group Stand Up SA marched to Eskom's headquarters to hand over a memorandum of demands in a bid to end load shedding and a pending electricity tariff hike.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered droves of supporters to march to power utility Eskom's Sunninghill headquarters.

Their demands echoed those of all South Africans: stop load shedding, and do not charge citizens more for a resource they hardly use.

Stand Up SA said it was unfair for South Africans to pay high prices for electricity while they are forced to contend with load shedding. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Stand Up SA said Eskom's financial challenges were partially caused by the power utility's failure to collect revenue from its customers. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Stand Up SA said it was concerned about the mounting debt that municipalities owed to Eskom. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

In November, Eskom revealed it was owed R52 billion by municipalities across the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness NewsEdit Image

Stand Up SA handed over its memorandum of demands to the embattled power utility on Thursday, in a bid to end load shedding.

