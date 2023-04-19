G4S should reimburse govt for Bester, Magudumana return flight - Action Society

Parliament recently learned that the private flight used to bring back Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana cost R1.4 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil organisation Action Society said security company G4S should reimburse government for costs incurred during murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's deportation back into the country.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told Members of Parliament on Tuesday that the private flight used to bring back Bester and his accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana cost R1.4 million.

The pair was arrested in Tanzania earlier in April, after fleeing the country while authorities were searching for Bester.

The organisation said the flight money could have gone to better use, like clearing the DNA backlog pertaining to criminal cases, training South African Police Service members or upgrading courts.

Action Society added that Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Police Minister Bheki Cele should also be held accountable.

"It’s very important that G4S and well as the ministers are held financially accountable for the whole Thabo Bester matter because, once again, because of G4S's incompetence and poor performance, as well as that of the State, the taxpayer has to, once again, pay to fix matters," said Action Society’s director for community safety, Ian Cameron.

