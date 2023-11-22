Fuel price hikes almost doubled transport inflation in October - Stats SA

CPI, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, increased for a third consecutive month.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says transport inflation almost doubled in October, driven up by increases in fuel prices.

The price of 95 octane petrol rose to R25.68 a litre, the second highest price for petrol ever.

Higher food prices were another big contributor to the jump in consumer price inflation (CPI) in October.

CPI, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, increased for a third consecutive month.

It now sits at 5.9%, up from 5.4% in September.

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly said that a total of four categories drove up prices.

"The following categories recorded annual inflation rates above 6.0% in October: food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.7%); transport (7.4%); health (6.4%); and restaurants and hotels (6.3%). Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated for a second consecutive month, rising to 8.7% in October from 8.1% in September and 8.0% in August. The 1.5% monthly rise was the highest since January this year (1.8%)."