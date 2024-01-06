FS Premier applauds arrests in Machaka Radebe murder case

Machaka Radebe (16) was reported missing from her home in Bloemfontein in December, and two days later her lifeless body was discovered by a passerby. Two people appeared in court this week in connection with her murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana said the arrest of two people in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Machaka Radebe shows the police’s commitment to bring perpetrators of violent crimes to justice .

The accused made a brief appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court this week, with the case being postponed to Monday.

Radebe's lifeless body was found in December, after she was kidnapped from her home two days prior.

The premier has applauded police for the arrests.

Free State provincial spokesperson Palesa Chubisi:

"The successful apprehension of the suspects not only provides a sense of comfort to the grieving family and loved ones of Machaka Radebe but also serves as a pivotal milestone in increasing public confidence in the SAPS [South African Police Service] ability to effectively combat crime. "