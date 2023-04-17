FS govt yet to finalise funeral arrangements for ex-premier, Beatrice Marshoff

During the weekend, the much-revered former premier of Free State died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital at the age of 66.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Free State government said that the funeral arrangements for former premier Beatrice Marshoff were yet to be finalised.

Marshoff died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital at the weekend.

The 66-year-old was a revered leader, having served in several government structures during her career.

Marshoff was premier of Free State from 2004 until 2009 when she resigned, making way for Ace Magashule to take over.

That was her last role in active politics before she returned to the nursing profession.

She also served as an MEC for Social Development in the Free State and an African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP).

But mourners said that Marshoff's contribution to politics was beyond party lines.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province hailed her as a leader with integrity and courage, adding that her fearless stance on corruption earned her respect in the political fraternity.

The Congress of the People (Cope) also said that it held Marshoff in high regard.