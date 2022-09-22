FS Cosatu welcomes govt's quick response to Jagersfontein disaster

The walls of a mine dam burst open earlier this month, releasing mudslides that swept through nearby communities and left hundreds of people homeless.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Free State has welcomed the provincial government's quick response to the destruction in Jagersfontein.

Cosatu said that the government's quick response was a relief, as the disaster was handled with care and urgency.

The union, however, fears the mismanagement of relief funds.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions in the Free State has urged the provincial government to submit themselves to the Auditor-General for surveillance during the procurement of relief funds to help Jagersfontein residents.

The union said that it feared that the funds may vanish into thin air, as African National Congress (ANC) members had a history of misusing relief and mitigation funds.

The provincial secretary, Monyatso Mahlatsi, told Eyewitness News that the government should institute consequence management procedures beforehand as this would make authorities aware of the repercussions.

"The provincial government should fully cooperate but should never float any procedures during this procurement process. At this point in time, we are happy with the progress that is being made with the cooperation that appears to be there between the departments that will deal with this matter."

Cosatu said the ANC should ensure that all efforts benefit the community of Jagersfontein and not government officials.