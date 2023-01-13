Freedom Front Plus blames 'culture of non-payment' for Eskom tariff hike

The Freedom Front Plus said that it was unacceptable that President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to consider writing off Soweto electricity which contributes to higher prices.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have been reacting to the increase in the power price, with some blaming the increase on the culture of non-payment.

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels said that the culture of non-payment for electricity directly contributes to the exorbitant hikes in the power price.

Wessels said that consumers who "loyally" paid for their electricity were being punished because of the government's incompetence and those who did not pay for their power consumption.

He said that if the current outstanding debt of nearly R5-billion in Soweto was written off, it would be the "umpteenth" time that Soweto's debt has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, said that South Africans were already battling high inflation and escalating food prices and now had to face an exorbitant 18.6% increase in electricity.

Mashaba said that Eskom needed to fix its operational challenges and introduce new generation capacity speedily.

He said that the running of Eskom needed to be depoliticised and the engagement of independent power producers needed to continue with a sense of urgency.